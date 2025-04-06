Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,844,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,158 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 5.7 %
IUSV stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.