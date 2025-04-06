Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,844,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,158 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

IUSV stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

