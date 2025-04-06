Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.