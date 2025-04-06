Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 55,771 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lufax by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Lufax by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

