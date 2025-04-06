Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,399,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.32. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

