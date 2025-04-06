Head-To-Head Survey: Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) vs. Its Rivals

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 398 1877 1729 53 2.35

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.31%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 11.16 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 7.39

Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes rivals beat Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

