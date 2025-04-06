Head to Head Survey: Dazed (MEDH) vs. Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Dazed has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dazed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed -55.24% N/A N/A Dazed Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed $450,000.00 -$370,000.00 -0.06 Dazed Competitors $28.92 billion $590.94 million 20.44

This table compares Dazed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dazed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dazed. Dazed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dazed competitors beat Dazed on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Dazed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Dazed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dazed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.