Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 1,215 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $11,020.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,093,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,834.22. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hagerty Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of HGTY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
