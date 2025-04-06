Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 12,299 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

