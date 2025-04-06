Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 368,431 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of BorgWarner worth $36,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.