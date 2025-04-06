Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $30.90 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,202 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. State Street Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after acquiring an additional 692,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after purchasing an additional 605,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

