Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,094 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.