Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $24.27 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.34 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

