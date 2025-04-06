Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of EPAM Systems worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $144.73 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.31.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

