Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 252,377 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Twilio worth $267,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,243.20. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,654. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.32, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

