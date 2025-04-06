Geode Capital Management LLC Has $242.39 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of AECOM worth $242,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in AECOM by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $3,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

