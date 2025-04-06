Geode Capital Management LLC Has $218.76 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.54% of Henry Schein worth $218,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 350,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

