Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

