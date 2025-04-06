GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and traded as high as $28.11. GEMALTO NV/S shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
GEMALTO NV/S Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.
GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GEMALTO NV/S
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.