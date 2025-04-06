Gator Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Kingstone Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 2.59% of Kingstone Companies worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Kingstone Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

