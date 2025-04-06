Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock worth $100,413,839. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $71.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

