Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,801,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,755,000 after acquiring an additional 556,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Philip Morris International Trading Down 7.2 %
NYSE PM opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $163.08.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
