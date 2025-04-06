FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.71. 11,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 7,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIN Free Report ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

