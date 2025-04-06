FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.71. 11,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 7,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
