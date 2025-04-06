FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RJMG) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RJMG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.89% of FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSEARCA:RJMG opened at $19.20 on Friday. FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF (RJMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds a portfolio of US growth stocks rated as strong buy or outperform by the sub-advisor’s proprietary equity research model. The actively managed fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

