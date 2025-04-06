FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RJMG) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RJMG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.89% of FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 6.4 %
NYSEARCA:RJMG opened at $19.20 on Friday. FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.
FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RJMG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.