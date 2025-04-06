Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 15,074 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $31,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

SPHD opened at $46.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.