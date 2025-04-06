Foundry Partners LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after buying an additional 156,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $9,413,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE SBH opened at $8.58 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $874.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

