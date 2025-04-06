Forum Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forum Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,551,000 after buying an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $325.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.12 and a 200 day moving average of $392.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

