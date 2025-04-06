Forum Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Forum Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,867,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.22 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.