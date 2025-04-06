Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

