Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

