Forum Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forum Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

