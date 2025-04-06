Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.58). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.85 million.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FET stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.33. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux bought 9,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $161,126.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,212.50. The trade was a 4.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

