Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 36200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Foraco International Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

