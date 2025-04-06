Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.89% of Chubb worth $4,329,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,572,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $24,942,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 7.2 %

CB opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.75. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

