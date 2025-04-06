Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372,718 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.40% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $2,857,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4117 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

