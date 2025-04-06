Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.83, but opened at $53.63. Five Below shares last traded at $54.74, with a volume of 598,324 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

Five Below Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

