Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 28894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSUN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. Analysts anticipate that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Firstsun Capital Bancorp

In other Firstsun Capital Bancorp news, insider Mollie H. Carter acquired 1,025,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,003,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,700,490. This trade represents a -285.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Firstsun Capital Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207,774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $42,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $18,743,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 1,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 118,242 shares in the last quarter.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

