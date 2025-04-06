First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 681630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

