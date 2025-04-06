First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 681630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
