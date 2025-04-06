First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 2,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

First Niles Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

First Niles Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

