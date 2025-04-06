Finepoint Capital LP Has $24.26 Million Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Finepoint Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned 0.70% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,022,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.