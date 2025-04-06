Financial Contrast: Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) versus South Bow (NYSE:SOBO)

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Plains GP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A Plains GP 0.21% 0.70% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23 Plains GP 2 3 4 1 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for South Bow and Plains GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

South Bow presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Plains GP has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Plains GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plains GP is more favorable than South Bow.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP pays out 286.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Bow is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Bow and Plains GP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow $2.12 billion 2.34 $384.88 million $1.85 12.91 Plains GP $50.07 billion 0.07 $103.00 million $0.53 35.21

South Bow has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plains GP. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plains GP beats South Bow on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. It engages in the loading and unloading services at terminals; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

