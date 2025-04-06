Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$7.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$5.80 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$10.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

