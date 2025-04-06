Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 192,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 753,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 323,939 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

