FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70. Approximately 109,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,704% from the average daily volume of 6,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.04.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

