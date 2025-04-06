FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.71.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.95. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $203.90 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

