Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Capital One Financial worth $148,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $150.19 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.