Federated Hermes Inc. Has $110.78 Million Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.81% of SharkNinja worth $110,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,845,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after buying an additional 604,559 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,270,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $37,187,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.