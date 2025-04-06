Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 95,284 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,422,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.71% of Truist Financial worth $408,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

