Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.30. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
