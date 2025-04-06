Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.30. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

