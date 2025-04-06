ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 67,352 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

