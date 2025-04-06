ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 52,060 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,001,039.90. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,290,053 shares of company stock valued at $319,656,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.28.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

